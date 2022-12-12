H&E Equipment Services announced Monday it was selling its Komatsu earthmoving distribution business, completing its transformation to pure heavy equipment rental company.
Waukesha-Pearce Industries of Houston will acquire the rights to distribute earthmoving equipment in Louisiana and southwest Arkansas, along with taking over ownership and leases of distribution centers in Kenner and Bossier City. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The transaction is expected to close by the end of the year.
Brad Barber, H&E CEO said the deal comes just over a year after the company divested its crane business and an Arkansas earthmoving distribution firm.
“With the sale of our Komatsu earthmoving distributorship in the state of Louisiana, we are effectively completing our transformation to a pure-play rental business,” Barber said in a statement.
H&E has 107 locations nationwide, primarily in the South and West. The company is set to close on the $130 million purchase of One Source Equipment Rental by the end of the year. One Source, based in Illinois, has 10 locations in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee and Alabama.
Shares of H&E closed at $45.56 Monday, up $2.74, or 6.4%.