A pair of health care organizations are partnering to offer a tuition-free education program that will help disadvantaged students earn high-demand medical assistant jobs, the two groups have announced.
The eight-month hybrid training program, from Propel America and the College of Health Care Professionals, will put a group of 30 Baton Rouge-area medical students through online classes and in-person lab sessions, according to a news release.
Propel America is a national nonprofit that offers tuition-free job training for health care careers. The College of Health Care Professionals is a Texas health care education institution that offers online and on-campus classes.
The partnership aims to fill open health care jobs while expanding opportunities for students who otherwise couldn’t afford the education.
“This program will create a high-quality medical assistant pathway for the country’s most-deserving students — especially those who have come from low-income and underprivileged backgrounds,” Propel America CEO Chad Rountree said in a statement. “Together, we’re going to put learners first and ensure they’re prepared for the real-world qualifications from employers.”
In particular, the program will address a need for medical assistants. According to the two organizations, the Bureau of Labor Statistics projects medical assistant jobs will grow at 16% over the next decade, despite a Medical Group Management Association survey showing that medical assistants are the most difficult position for employers to recruit.
Following the eight-month program, students will receive 180 hours of hands-on clinical training at a Franciscan Missionaries of our Lady Health System facility. Franciscan Missionaries is a partner in the program, which will also include a certification exam review course and assistance in finding and interviewing for jobs.
“We’re delighted to partner with Propel America to give Baton Rouge students the educational tools necessary to help obtain a professional career in healthcare, while also addressing the workforce gaps Louisianians are experiencing in their healthcare systems,” Ken White, managing director of partner success at CHCP, said in a statement. “This latest partnership builds on CHCP’s longstanding commitment to support aspiring medical professionals and build a resilient healthcare workforce – we look forward to seeing the ways in which our collaborative efforts can champion even more learners in the future.”