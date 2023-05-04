No matter where he goes, Ruston Mayor Ronny Walker is asked about the same thing: Buc-ee’s.
The questions: When is it coming? What does it mean to Ruston? How excited is he?
The answers: 2025 is his best estimate. It means a lot. And he’s quite thrilled.
“Our phones have rung off the hook with companies and people wanting to know where’s some land to do this or that (near Buc-ee’s),” Walker said.
The mania in Ruston stirs up memories of 2016, when news of a Buc-ee’s location potentially coming to Interstate 12 at Millerville Road broke the internet in Baton Rouge. However, the deal fell through later that year, leaving dreams of Beaver Nuggets and award-winning bathrooms merely dancing in capital region drivers’ heads.
But now that the mega gas station and convenience store is building its first Louisiana location in Ruston, it’s raising hope once more that south Louisiana could one day get a Buc-ee’s.
To be clear, one isn’t coming anytime soon. Buc-ee’s officials were mum on future new locations, which have exploded since the 2016 breakdown.
South Louisiana has the tools needed to reel in a location, real estate experts said: plenty of large plots near an interstate with enough traffic volume to justify the investment. A tax incentive package also helped Ruston’s case, though no such efforts are seemingly underway here.
However, as Walker can attest, the most important pieces may be time and patience.
“As the real estate guy for Buc-ee’s told me, ‘Mayor, it just takes a long time to get all of this stuff done.’ Unfortunately, I’m not a very patient person,” Walker said. “I like to see things happen quickly. I’m learning to be a little patient through this process.”
Behind the scenes
Walker’s first contact with anybody at Buc-ee’s was 2½ years ago. He didn’t reach a decision-maker until last year.
Those efforts culminated in January, when the Ruston City Council, as well as the Lincoln Parish Police Jury and School Board, approved tax incentives to help seal the deal.
Buc-ee’s will build a $50 million travel center at the Tarbutton Road exit off Interstate 20 in Ruston, where the state completed a $25.5 million interchange project in 2020.
The Ruston center will span more than 53,000 square feet, have 120 gas pumps and create at least 200 full-time jobs, according to the Ruston-Lincoln Chamber of Commerce.
Walker said a traffic study is underway for the location. Final designs will come after that. The mayor is hopeful Buc-ee’s will open in 2025.
Walker joked he didn’t want to reveal his entire playbook for Ruston’s success. However, he said Ruston owns its utility systems, which simplifies developmental logistics. The city is also far enough from the nearest location — in Terrell, Texas — and has a high enough traffic count at the proposed site.
He said I-20 brings comparable traffic to the Terrell location and can also attract drivers from nearby U.S. 167 and La. 33.
However, the traffic likely wouldn’t be all local, Walker said.
“That’s the reason we recruited Buc-ee’s so hard, because we knew that 80% of their customer base comes from over 100 miles away,” he said.
Walker also made it clear Ruston officials made a full-court press to bring Buc-ee’s to their city. He said company officials didn’t outline a list of demands. Instead, city officials developed a plan — and the incentives — “to make it worth their while.”
“I’ve seen them. I know what they would generate. Most of all, I know what they will bring with them,” Walker said.
What’s next for south Louisiana
Since it first expanded outside of Texas in 2019, Buc-ee’s has opened locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina and Tennessee. It has 58 locations total and plans are in the works to open a travel center along I-10 in Pass Christian, Mississippi. Farther away, Buc-ee's is working on openings in Missouri, Virginia, Wisconsin and Colorado.
Baton Rouge was supposed to house the first Buc-ee’s location outside of Texas. In March 2016, reports surfaced that Buc-ee’s had signed a purchase agreement to open a store in the Greens at Millerville, Windy Gladney’s development off Millerville Road at I-12.
By October that year, though, the deal collapsed. At the time, Buc-ee’s said it lacked a “critical mass” of stores to overcome the costs associated with expanding into a new market.
Buc-ee’s general counsel Jeff Nadalo declined to offer details on future locations or the 2016 deal. However, he said Ruston’s incentive package will “make the project a success for the city and Buc-ee’s.”
“We are looking throughout the south for new locations to bring our award-winning clean restrooms,” Nadalo said in a statement.
Officials from the Baton Rouge Area Chamber and GNO Inc. said they were not aware of any plans in south Louisiana to develop incentives to lure Buc-ee’s here.
However, commercial real estate agents agreed south Louisiana has available sites that fit Buc-ee’s criteria.
Charlie Colvin, president of Momentum Real Estate, represented Gladney in the 2016 deal. Though he declined to name specific spots, he said there are “a number of sites” in south Louisiana that are available.
“(They need) something in the 15-acre range without wetlands or serious development challenges,” he said. “There certainly are available sites that fit that criteria.”
Jonathan Walker, senior commercial sales and leasing agent with Maestri-Murrell Real Estate, said I-12 is still a possible Buc-ee’s corridor, perhaps anywhere from the edge of Baton Rouge to Covington. Many interchanges along that route still have open land, unlike interchanges within Baton Rouge’s city limits.
“You could grab a whole interstate quadrant and put something there, and you’re still going to be grabbing interstate traffic in the 75,000 to 100,000 car-per-day range,” he said.
Walker said the “low-hanging fruit” for a Buc-ee’s is interstate proximity. It also needs anywhere from eight to 10 access points because of traffic.
Regardless of where it could land, Walker said Buc-ee’s would be a “retail catalyst” for additional development nearby, including more convenience stores and quick-service restaurants.
He also hopes enough time has passed since 2016 to convince Buc-ee’s to look at south Louisiana again.
“I hope that they don’t have a bad taste in their mouth after how things ended in south Louisiana last time with them,” he said. “Hopefully, time is healing those wounds and they’ll consider it again.”