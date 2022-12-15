Liquefied natural gas is a booming industry in Louisiana, and it’s only set to grow in the coming years.
Three of the nation’s seven LNG export terminals are already in operation here, and 10 more new facilities are scheduled to be open by the end of the decade, if all goes to plan. Another one is in the works but doesn't have an announced timeline yet.
The new projects are in various stages. Some are under construction, while others are still awaiting federal or state permits. Others have received their permits but have yet to move forward as their parent companies wait to make a final investment decision.
The projects are underway amid high demand for LNG worldwide. Industry supporters say it's the best way to transition from dirtier fuel sources like coal and to wean Europe off Russian natural gas following the country's war in Ukraine. However, environmental advocates say natural gas is still a fossil fuel that spews out far too many emissions to be considered a clean energy source.
Here is a map of Louisiana’s existing and proposed LNG facilities and where they will be located should they come to fruition as expected.
SOURCES: Federal Energy Regulatory Commission; Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality; U.S. Energy Information Administration; company announcements