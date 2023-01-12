The publicly traded Louisiana companies that make up the Pelican State Portfolio were dragged down in 2022 by rising interest rates and persistently high inflation.
The 20 businesses in the index were down 12.07% for the year and 1.65% for the fourth quarter of 2022. In comparison, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, an index of 30 top businesses, was down 8.93% for the year, but up 14.87% for the final quarter. The S&P 500, which tracks 500 large companies, was down 18.31% for the year and up 6.36% for the fourth quarter. The Russell 2000, which follows small-cap stocks with an average market capitalization of $1.3 billion, was down 21.58% for the year and up 4.38% for the fourth quarter.
“What a crazy year,” said Peter Ricchiuti, a finance professor at Tulane University who tracks regional stocks across the South through the university's Burkenroad Reports. “The high flying stocks got clobbered and the boring ones hung in better because of the higher interest rates.”
The biggest loser for the year was Waitr Holdings, the parent company of Lafayette-based delivery service ASAP. Shares of the company fell more than 97% during 2022, closing the year at 34 cents.
When the company went public in November 2018, shares were trading at $12. The business got punched down, then rebounded during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Indoor dining was banned and restaurants scrambled to offer delivery service.
In an effort to regain its footing, ASAP has changed its business model to deliver more than food, including auto parts and apparel. Shareholders in November approved a reverse stock split, where 20 shares would be converted to 1 share, in an attempt to raise the price and avoid delisting from the Nasdaq.
"Most analysts say the company is a dead duck," Ricchiuti said.
Another big loser in 2022 was Lumen Technologies. Shares of the Monroe-based telecommunications firm dropped by just over 52% during the year.
The business went through a number of changes over the year, with longtime CEO Jeff Storey retiring and the company selling off its local telephone business in 20 states.
In November, Lumen announced it was dropping its quarterly dividend of 25 cents per share. The company said it was launching a stock buy-back program to boost share prices.
“That drove investors away,” Ricchiuti said. “They’ve turned on that company until they show good numbers.”
Amedisys, a Baton Rouge-based home health company, saw its share price drop by more than 48% during the year. The company fired Christopher Gerard without cause and replaced him with former CEO Paul Kusserow in November.
Amedisys faces "short-term headwinds", Ricchiuti said, because of the lingering effects of the COVID pandemic, the ongoing shortage of nurses and a proposal by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to cut Medicare payments. While the payment cuts were beaten back, the stock was battered, he said.
Covington-based Pool Corp. was down nearly 46% for the year. The stock had been one of the big winners during COVID, when families were stuck at home and looking for improvements to make around the house. In November 2021, the stock hit an all-time high of just under $574 a share.
The drop in stock price was due to Pool Corp.’s failure to meet Wall Street expectations and a number of analysts switching their recommendations from “buy” to “neutral”.
“They’re doing fine, but they’re not doing as well as expected,” Ricchiuti said.
A pair of south Louisiana banks were two of the biggest winners. Investar Holdings was up nearly 19%, while First Guaranty Bancshares increased by just over 18%.
Banks generally do better in high-interest rate environments because the prices of loans tend to go up at a faster rate than the return on investments, Ricchiuti said.
Baton Rouge-based Investar boosted its dividends and increased its share buyback program, moves that investors liked, he said.
First Guaranty also boosted dividends. The bank benefited by its presence in the Texas market, something that will further expand after the Hammond-based company announced plans this week to acquire Lone Star Bank. Lone Star has four branches in metro Houston.
“Wall Street will pay more for a Texas bank than a Louisiana bank because the growth is better,” Ricchiuti said.
While 2022 was a rough year for investors, there are reasons to be optimistic in the new year. Inflation is going down while corporate earnings and the labor market remain solid, Ricchiuti said.
And there’s a historical precedent to be hopeful: since 1928, the stock market has had two down years in a row four times. “Investors are pretty negative, but it’s a good time to buy,” he said.