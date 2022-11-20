Baton Rouge
Jourdan Curet has joined Baker Donelson's Baton Rouge office as an associate in the Business Litigation Group.
She earned a bachelor's degree, magna cum laude from LSU and her law degree, cum laude, from LSU's Paul M. Hebert Law Center. Curet was issue editor of the Louisiana Law Review.
--
Tara Emery was inducted as vice president of the Child Care Association of Louisiana. Emery is the owner & director of two locations of London Bridge Early Learning Center in Baton Rouge.
She serves on the Early Literacy Commission with the Louisiana Department of Education.
--
Dr. William “Keith” Kellum has been named chief medical officer of Baton Rouge General.
Kellum has worked at Baton Rouge General since 2013 as a hospital doctor. He has taken on various leadership roles, including section chief of hospital medicine and chief medical information officer. He also serves as faculty for BRG’s Internal Medicine Residency Program and hospice medical director for Hospice Baton Rouge, located at BRG’s Mid City campus.
He earned his medical degree from LSU Health Sciences in Shreveport, where he served as student body president. Kellum completed his internal medicine residency at LSU Health Sciences in New Orleans.
New Orleans
Baker Donelson has added five attorneys to its New Orleans office.
Kordell Caldwell is an associate in the Advocacy Department. He earned a bachelor's degree from Southern University and a law degree, magna cum laude, from the Southern University Law Center.
Calder H. "Cal" Lamb is an associate in the Advocacy Department. He earned a bachelor's degree from Southern Methodist University and a law degree from Loyola University New Orleans College of Law. Lamb was a member of the Loyola Law Review and served as a summer extern for Judge James T. Genovese of the Louisiana Supreme Court.
Frank B. O'Hale is an associate in the Business Litigation Group. He earned a bachelor's degree from the University of North Carolina, a master's degree from American University in Paris and a law degree from the University of North Carolina School of Law. O'Hale served as a law clerk to U.S. District Judge Lance M. Africk.
Kaylan Richardson is an associate in real estate law. He earned a bachelor's degree from Southeastern Louisiana University and a law degree from Southern University Law Center. Richardson was a member of the Southern University Law Review.
Riley T. Svikhart is an associate in the Business Litigation Group. He earned a bachelor's degree, cum laude, from Westmont College and a law degree, magna cum laude, from Notre Dame Law School. Svikhart was executive editor of the Notre Dame Law Review and served as a clerk for U.S. District Judge Kurt D. Engelhardt and U.S. District Judge Martin L.C. Feldman.
--
Timothy F. Daniels has been elevated to a named member of Irwin Fritchie Urquhart Moore & Daniels.
Daniels has been with the firm since 2008, serving on the Executive Committee and as chair of the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee.
He is a fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers, president-elect of the National Association of Railroad Counsel and former president of the New Orleans Bar Association. Daniels serves as an adjunct professor and member of the Board of Trustees at LSU's Paul M. Hebert Law Center.