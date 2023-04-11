A New Orleans investor said he hopes to start redeveloping the State National Life Insurance building in downtown Baton Rouge this year.
Jarrett Cohen, who purchased the property at 263 Third St. in February 2021, said the plan is to put most of the building back in operation as office space, with retail and a restaurant on the first floor and an event space on the roof.
The highest and best use for the 48,000-square-foot building at the corner of Third and Florida streets is turning it back into office space, Cohen told the Downtown Development District Commission on Tuesday.
Cohen said he thinks more LSU students will begin living downtown in the next five or 10 years, because of the proximity to campus and the increasing number of amenities in the area. Those students are going to be interested in finding space to start businesses.
“We’re playing a long game,” he said.
The only tenant in the seven-story building is Downtown Grocery, a small convenience store on the first floor. Cohen wants to get more retail and redo the lobby.
An Atlanta group that builds co-working space in secondary markets is looking at taking up the second and third floors. “There’s a huge demand for co-working space downtown,” he said.
The third through seventh floors would be office space, which would lease for around $21 a square foot, a shade lower than the nearly $25 a square foot that Class A downtown space rents for. “We want to do a historical-type renovation that would really raise the profile for the development,” Cohen said.
A 3,000-square-foot event space would be built on the rooftop to take advantage of the “unmatched views” he said. “We think this would serve as an amenity for the building and for the community at large,” Cohen said.
Right now, Cohen said he’s trying to get financing for the redevelopment and looking for potential tenants.
“This was a pandemic project, so we got a really good deal,” he said. “We have the latitude to do a really great development.”