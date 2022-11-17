Despite high inflation, south Louisiana shopping center officials are predicting a busy holiday sales season, due to continued strong employment.
"Last year was a good holiday season for us, but we expect this year to be better," said Gene Satern, senior general manager of the Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge.
While Satern said inflation is on the minds of consumers, the parking lots at the shopping center are full and customer counts are high, even before the holiday shopping season has started. "We're busy," he said.
Erin Graham, marketing director for Lakeside Shopping Center in Metairie, said she's also expecting a busy season. Last year, sales at Lakeside exceeded pre-COVID levels and she's hoping this year brings the same activity. Lakeside has added several new stores, including trendy eyeglass retailer Warby Parker and men's clothing store Psycho Bunny. Apple also moved into an expanded location.
"People are out here buying gifts already," she said. "They're trying to find a good deal and get ahead of the game."
But shoppers at the Mall of Louisiana one recent afternoon said higher prices are causing them to spend less money this holiday season.
"Everything is going up, so you have to spend less," said Angel Bernard, of New Orleans.
Tina Bihm, of Gonzales, said she got an early start on shopping in order to get the best deals. But Bihm said she's not planning on buying too many gifts this year.
"We're spending a little bit less because we have a new baby," she said.
The National Retail Federation projects holiday sales in November and December will be 6% to 8% higher than in the last two months of 2021, coming between $942.6 billion and $960.4 billion. In comparison, holiday sales were up 13.5% last year over COVID-marred 2020, totaling $889.3 billion.
Despite the high inflation, the trade group expects there will be a real increase in retail sales this year, not just one caused by higher prices than in 2021.
The NRF said holiday sales have gone up an average of 4.9% annually over the past 10 years.
Mastercard is projecting in-store and online sales will be 15% higher the day after Thanksgiving. Brick-and-mortar stores are expected to have an 18% gain over 2021.
But not all of the forecasts for holiday sales are so optimistic.
A survey by Chicago-based market research firm Numerator found that inflation will cause 93% of shoppers to adjust their gift buying. Forty-nine percent of shoppers said they'll look for sales and promotions, while 43% said they will buy less expensive gifts and 38% will buy fewer presents.
Target voiced caution about its sales and profit during the holiday season because of what it’s seen from its customers in recent weeks. Shoppers are waiting for sales rather than buying goods at full price, and finding ways to cut down on spending in other ways as well, such as buying store brands.
Lafayette-based Sneaker Politics, a shoe boutique with locations in New Orleans and Baton Rouge, is still feeling the effects of supply chain issues. The business has its normal merchandise arriving and is finally getting orders it placed from earlier in the year, some dating as far back as April.
So what does that mean for the consumer? Discounts and other sales to get merchandise moved, owner Derek Curry said.
“We have five times the inventory that we’re supposed to have at this time,” he said. “This is across the board of everyone I’ve spoken to right now. The bigger brands are backed up as well. Our stores are bursting at the seams. You can’t even walk into our stock rooms.”
Prices have gone up almost across the board as the price of cotton has spiked this year, partly due to the drought in west Texas that has hurt farmers. A shirt that had cost $32-$34, Curry noted, is now going for $40 or higher.
In Lafayette, there’s optimism among small retailers heading into the holiday season despite inflation and workforce headwinds, said Mandi Mitchell, president and CEO of the Lafayette Economic Development Authority. Customers are talking about shopping local as a means of avoiding any shipping delays or any other issue that could go wrong with the order.
How much of that translates into higher sales is unknown, but just with inflation alone total retail sales in the parish should outpace 2021’s total of $1.4 billion in November and December. That pandemic-fueled buying was up 15% from the previous year, and sales in December topped the $700 million mark the first time ever.
“Yes, inflation is high, but thankfully the rate has begun to slow down,” Mitchell said. “Consumer demand and spending is still up in some categories — the essentials — but apparel is down. General merchandise is down. If we look at a snapshot from September to last September, furniture is down.
"What’s important as we go into the holidays you’re going to see me and other leaders spread the message of encouraging people to shop locally.”
Acadiana Business Editor Adam Daigle contributed to this report