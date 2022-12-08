Louisiana should ramp up its focus on protecting homes and communities when strengthening the state’s electrical grid and transitioning to renewable energy sources, panelists said Thursday at the Center for Planning Excellence’s Smart Growth Summit in downtown Baton Rouge.
Government agencies and land-use planners should also address residents’ concerns, and heed their feedback, regarding energy infrastructure and needs, the panelists said.
“We really need to solve for people and people’s needs and make decisions based on the input from those communities that we’re trying to solve for,” Logan Burke, executive director of the Alliance for Affordable Energy, told a crowd of land-use planners and engineers at the Manship Theatre. “It doesn’t help a community at all if we are telling them what they need.”
Energy infrastructure has fallen under intense scrutiny in Louisiana after hurricanes the last two years, particularly Ida in 2021, delivered a body blow that left some people without electricity for weeks.
Andreanecia Morris, executive director of New Orleans affordable housing organization HousingNOLA, said economic and property damage from hurricanes has drawn too much attention. Instead, more emphasis should be placed on preventing health hazards and personal loss by investing in resilient, renewable energy sources.
“We don’t invest to prevent that loss of life, the displacement of people,” Morris said.
The knee-jerk reaction from previous storms, such as Winter Storm Uri in 2021, was to upgrade power plants, Burke said. Instead, the state should reinforce homes so they can quickly rebound after major weather events and better handle extreme heat waves.
“The more ready every home is for those impacts, the more ready we are to rebuild and move forward afterward,” Burke said.
Homes in Louisiana are far too energy inefficient because of their age and outdated building codes, Burke said, noting that the Louisiana Legislature updated some requirements this year. She said Louisiana homes use 30% more electricity than the average U.S. home, which strains the electrical grid during heat waves.
Interest is ramping up to expand renewable energy in Louisiana, both from residents and even out-of-state green energy advocates, panelists said.
However, the opportunities in renewable energy are a “double-edged sword,” Morris said. Outside parties want to help, but Louisiana has a reputation for being “too dumb to get out of our own way.”
“Smart people wanting to come to Louisiana to help shouldn’t be a bad thing, but it often is,” Morris said, “because they don’t understand the systems that are here. There is a presumption that the reason we’re stuck here is because we’re stupid … and our elected officials, and some of our policy makers, help reinforce that.”
Rob Verchick, a Loyola University environmental law professor, said “a ton of jobs” will be created by a green energy expansion, and those economic and environmental benefits should be felt by all residents, not just a few.
“I just think that’s an enormous opportunity that we cannot waste,” Verchick said. “That cannot go to Houston. It’s got to be here and homegrown.”
Along the lines of equitable investments, CPEX also hosted a panel discussion Thursday about spreading out economic development to underserved areas of East Baton Rouge Parish, such as Scotlandville, Plank Road and Florida Boulevard.
Metro Councilwoman Chauna Banks and other panelists touted master plans for the Scotlandville-Southern University area and Plank Road as steps in the right direction for affordable housing and economic development.
However, Lyneisha Jackson, a CPEX project manager, said Scotlandville residents have voiced “meeting fatigue” and are calling for action, not just plans and public forums.
“I think that, while the community may celebrate this initial win of having an updated plan, it needs to start seeing implementation and action to change the trajectory of neglect it has experienced for such a long time,” Jackson said.
Gretchen Siemers, vice president of planning and policy at Build Baton Rouge, said her agency has steered its efforts toward “place-based initiatives,” or projects that center on a smaller area while delivering a more tangible impact. For example, the agency has its eyes on Plank Road and Florida Boulevard as major investment projects.
“Florida Boulevard is a huge opportunity citywide,” Siemers said.