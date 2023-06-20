A Houma company said it will spend $12 million to create a new advanced manufacturing facility, a move that will create 70 new jobs.
K&B Industries plans to install semiconductor manufacturing and testing equipment in a newly acquired building. The company said the work will allow it to better serve the aerospace and semiconductor manufacturing equipment markets.
K&B Industries has been in operation since 1974 and has 350 employees. The company is a supplier of premium threading, manufacturing and engineering services for the aerospace and oil and gas industries.
Louisiana Economic Development said the expansion is estimated to create 78 indirect jobs.
Work is underway on the expansion and K&B said it projects full operations will start before the end of the year.
The state offered K&B Industries an incentives package including a performance-based $480,000 retention and modernization tax credit. The company is also expected to participate in the state’s Industrial Tax Exemption and Quality Jobs programs.