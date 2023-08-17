UnitedHealth Group wanted Amedisys all along.
The Minnesota health care conglomerate made acquisition overtures to Amedisys, the Baton Rouge home health provider, as far back as 2021, according to Securities and Exchange Commission filings. The two flirted but parted ways in October that year. At the time, Amedisys felt the single life was better.
But Medicare reimbursement rates changed in 2022, altering the financial picture for Amedisys. A relationship suddenly looked appealing.
In swooped a new beau — Option Care Health. The Illinois infusion therapy firm took Amedisys to dinner and flattered them. After some courtship and bargaining, they got engaged in May.
A few weeks later, UnitedHealth Group was back in the picture with a better offer.
Amedisys called it off with Option Care Health in June and announced its impending nuptials with UnitedHealth Group. Option Care Health got a pricey prenup fee for the breakup.
Perhaps the boardroom negotiations weren’t quite this romantic. But the merger triangle with Amedisys, UnitedHealth Group and Option Care Health was shaped over roughly two years through executive dinners, haggles over shareholder totals and even a Las Vegas rendezvous, according to SEC filings.
Amedisys is asking its stockholders to approve its marriage to UnitedHealth Group on Sept. 8. In its proxy statement to those voters, Amedisys revealed how it ultimately picked UnitedHealth Group — and how Option Care Health was left out in the cold.
When it all started
In SEC filings, Amedisys said UnitedHealth Group was already “one of its significant customers” before merger negotiations started in 2021. From time to time, they’d talk potential partnerships.
From 2021 through early 2022, UnitedHealth Group occasionally offered preliminary acquisition proposals, including an October 2021 all-cash offer to acquire all Amedisys common stock at a roughly 28% premium. UnitedHealth Group later upped that offer to a 48% premium in January 2022.
The Amedisys board spurned the offer multiple times, believing it did not “represent superior value to Amedisys at that time as compared with its value as a standalone company.”
The two sides kept in touch through 2022 and 2023, discussing routine business. “Strategic transaction” talks popped up here and there without moving much.
In March 2022, Amedisys was comfortable with its financial picture. The Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services had proposed raising its hospice payment rates, a key revenue stream for Amedisys, by 2.7%. Amedisys’ stock price was $172 at the end of the month.
Two months later, Amedisys leaders met with Option Care Health executives at a Las Vegas health care conference. After working on COVID-19 antibody infusion treatments in early 2021, they met to consider “other potential strategic partnerships.”
Option steps in
Amedisys’ financial outlook changed in June 2022, when CMS proposed newer hospice rates that “significantly departed” from the home health provider’s expectations. That change dented Amedisys’ projected 2023 earnings by $30 million, and its stock price dropped to $105 three months later, according to SEC filings.
Three key Amedisys executives — newly minted CEO Christopher Gerard, Chief Financial Officer Scott Ginn and Chief Strategy Officer Nick Muscato — met with Option Care Health leaders again in Illinois in August 2022. By September, they struck a nondisclosure agreement to discuss a partnership with Option Care Health and an Amedisys subsidiary, Contessa Health.
After Gerard was fired in November amid lower-than-expected earnings, Paul Kusserow, who was board chair, stepped in as CEO and met with Option Care Health’s executives in Nashville for a Dec. 7 dinner. Though they planned to chat about the Contessa Health partnership, the idea of a “larger strategic transaction involving the combination of both companies” was brought up.
Kusserow reported those discussions to the Amedisys board, which authorized him to continue talking with Option Care health.
Negotiations persisted throughout January and February 2023. Richard Ashworth, a former Walgreens executive who eventually took over as Amedisys CEO for Kusserow, wasn’t formally notified about the merger until he had signed a nondisclosure agreement in February. Ashworth supported the deal.
Option Care Health President and CEO John Rademacher gave Kusserow his first offer on Feb. 26: an all-stock merger in which Amedisys stockholders would receive between 36% and 38% of all shares in the combined company. The rest would go to Option Care Health’s shareholders.
Amedisys and Option Care Health haggled for months over the share distribution and board representation. Amedisys countered with as high as 39% shareholder ownership, and Option offered as low as 33%. By May, they settled on 35.5% ownership for Amedisys shareholders. They also agreed that Amedisys could have three members on a 10-member board for the combined firm.
Amedisys and Option Care Health announced their $3.6 billion engagement May 3. Amedisys stockholders were set to receive roughly three Option Care Health shares for every Amedisys share they owned, or roughly $97 per Amedisys share, according to SEC filings.
The day the deal was announced, Amedisys shares closed at $78.63. Option Care Health closed at $32.79.
One day later, Option Care Health’s stock price fell to $27.50.
The old suitor returns
UnitedHealth Group never forgot about Amedisys.
Out of the blue, UnitedHealth Group reps called Kusserow on May 22 and told him of the corporation’s intention to repursue Amedisys. Citing the pending deal, Kusserow abruptly ended the phone call and reported it to Option Care Health’s executives.
Four days later, UnitedHealth Group made its pitch: an all-cash deal at $100 per share, a roughly 30% premium on Amedisys’ common stock price at the time and a nearly 20% premium on the value Amedisys shareholders would get for the Option Care Health merger.
May 27 was pivotal. The Amedisys board met with its lawyers and financial advisers to discuss the UnitedHealth Group offer. The board agreed the new offer was a “superior proposal” to the Option Care Health pact, which gave them just enough legal daylight to consider it.
The Amedisys board voted to draft an NDA with UnitedHealth Group for negotiations. A day later, it told Option Care Health of its intentions.
Amedisys revealed the UnitedHealth Group offer in a June 5 SEC filing. UnitedHealth Group upped its offer to $101 per share on June 13.
Two days later, Amedisys lawyers sent a draft termination agreement to Option Care Health, which was set to receive a $106 million fee for the annulment. UnitedHealth Group eventually offered to pick up that tab.
By June 26, Amedisys and Option sealed their mutual split, and Amedisys signed its $3.29 billion merger agreement with UnitedHealth Group.
In the end, share price trumped all. In its proxy materials to shareholders, Amedisys’ justification for the new deal was simple: the UnitedHealth Group merger “was the most attractive strategic alternative available to Amedisys and its stockholders.”
Rademacher, the Option Care Health CEO, said his firm was “disappointed in this outcome.” But he was still optimistic for the company’s prospects.
“We remain confident in our growth trajectory, which is underpinned by current industry trends and market forces as well as our strong financial position,” Rademacher said in a statement.