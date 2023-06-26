Amedisys said it has reached a deal to merge with UnitedHealth Group, less than two months after the Baton Rouge-based home health company said it had reached a deal to be acquired by Option Care Health.
Under the deal announced Monday, UnitedHealth will pay $101 per share of Amedisys in an all-cash deal. That’s nearly $10 over the current stock price of Amedisys; the stock was trading at just over $91 a share Monday morning.
UnitedHealth is familiar with Louisiana-based home health companies; it completed a $5.4 billion merger of Lafayette's LHC Group earlier this year.
The deal is subject to approval by regulators and Amedisys shareholders. If Amedisys calls off the merger, it will owe UnitedHealth $125 million, but if the merger is not completed by the end of 2024, UnitedHealth will owe Amedisys $144 million.
In a research note posted Monday, analysts with Jefferies said there's little anti-trust risk associated with the deal, due to Amedisys' size. The company has a 4.8% share of the home healthcare market, according to figures from LexisNexis, behind Kindred Healthcare, which has 5.9% of the market.
Amedisys or UnitedHealth may be forced to divest operations in a few select markets, because of anti-trust concerns.
Amedisys and Option Care Health announced a merger deal in early May. Under the terms of that agreement, Amedisys shareholders would have received just over three shares of Option Care Health stock for every share they own.
But Option Care shares plunged after the deal was announced, meaning the Illinois-based infusion company would have needed to offer more shares or cash to top the UnitedHealth offer.
Under the terms of the deal, Amedisys owes Option Care a $106 million termination fee.
Amedisys was founded in 1982 by the late Bill Borne, a registered nurse who said he saw numerous cases of people who were hospitalized but didn’t need to be. Patients generally recover faster and do better at home, given the right medical support, he said.
The business went through some ups and downs in the 1990s and came close to filing for bankruptcy. Borne said he didn't file for bankruptcy at that time because he didn't have the money to pay the legal fees. To keep Amedisys going, Borne essentially dismembered his company, selling off the money-making lines, including nurse staffing and doctor practice management. He kept home health nursing and used the money he raised to buy home health agencies.
In the 2000s, Amedisys grew through a series of acquisitions and became one of the country's largest home health operators. The company opened a 114,000-square-foot headquarters in a radically remodeled former Schwegmann’s supermarket on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard.
This is a breaking news story that will be updated