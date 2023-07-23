Investar Holding Corporation has added three members to its board of directors.
Anita Fontenot of Lafayette is president of Southwest Fidelity Corporation, the holding company for nine Acadiana companies that manage real estate, rental properties and a full-service independent insurance agency.
Julio Melara of Baton Rouge is the president and CEO of Melara Enterprises, which publishes the Greater Baton Rouge Business Report, 225 Magazine, inRegister Magazine, Daily Report online news, 1012 Industry Report and other specialty publications.
Dr. James Yegge of Baton Rouge is a nephrologist at Renal Associates of Baton Rouge.
Pete November and Beaux Jones have been selected as members of the Committee of 100 for Economic Development.
November was named as CEO of Ochsner Health in 2022 after spending a decade in leadership roles with the health care system.
He earned a bachelor's in accounting from the University of Kentucky and a law degree from the University of Kentucky College of Law.
Jones is acting president and CEO for The Water Institute. He has been with the Water Institute since 2019, previously serving as general counsel and chief of staff.
He earned a bachelor’s from Davidson College and a law degree from LSU Paul M. Hebert Law Center.