Five companies are teaming up for a Louisiana Economic Development FastStart online job fair, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday.
The companies are looking to fill more than 40 full-time job openings, in positions such as senior digital account manager, network engineers, technical editor, business analyst and data engineer. The jobs are in-person, remote and hybrid. Internship opportunities are also available.
The job fair is free and participants can register in advance or throughout the event through Brazen.
Businesses participating in the event are Click Here Digital in Baton Rouge, General Informatics in Baton Rouge, Sparq in Baton Rouge, CGI in Lafayette and GDIT in New Orleans and Bossier City.