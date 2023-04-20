Six companies are teaming up for a Louisiana Economic Development FastStart online job fair, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday.
The companies are looking to fill more than 50 full-time job openings, in positions such as application support analyst, database administrator, software engineer, technical editor, help desk support analyst and senior account executive. The jobs are in-person, remote and hybrid.
The job fair is free and participants can register in advance or throughout the event through Brazen.
Businesses participating in the event are Click Here Digital in Baton Rouge, General Informatics in Baton Rouge, Sparq in Baton Rouge, Premier Health in Baton Rouge and Prairieville, CGI in Lafayette and GDIT in New Orleans and Bossier City.