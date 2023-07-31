Jabby’s Pizza has signed a lease to open a location at the intersection of Acadian Thruway and Perkins Road.
The chain will move into a space at 3627 Perkins, in the Acadian/Perkins Plaza shopping center that was briefly occupied by Hive Pizza, said Mark Hebert of Kurz & Hebert Commercial Real Estate. Hebert handled the lease along with Judah Vedros.
Jabby’s opened its first location in 2018 in the Highland Park Marketplace on Old Perkins. Diners choose a crust, then customize their pizza with a choice of sauces and fresh toppings, then the pies are quickly cooked in a brick oven. The business has locations in Prairieville and Thibodaux.