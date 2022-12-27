Venture Global LNG has signed another 20-year deal to sell liquified natural gas from its planned CP2 LNG facility in Cameron Parish.
A Singapore-based subsidiary of Inpex, a Japanese oil and gas company, said Tuesday it will buy 1 million metric tons annually of LNG. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Mike Sabel, Venture Global CEO, said in a statement the company was pleased to welcome Japan's largest gas exploration and production business as a customer and expand its clientele in Asia.
Work on CP2 LNG is expected to begin in 2023. Venture Global already operates the Calcasieu Pass export terminal in Cameron Parish and is building Plaquemines LNG.
Other CP2 LNG customers include ExxonMobil, Chevron, EnBW and New Fortress Energy.