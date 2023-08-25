Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry has teamed up with the American Petroleum Institute and Chevron U.S.A. Inc. to sue the Biden administration over changes to the scope of a Gulf of Mexico oil and gas lease sale scheduled for the end of September.
The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management on Wednesday said it will offer up roughly 67 million acres in the Gulf of Mexico for potential oil and gas exploration. That’s less than the 73.4 million acres it had initially proposed for the sale, scheduled for Sept. 27.
A day later, Landry, Chevron Inc. and API, the nation’s largest oil and gas lobbying group, filed suit in federal court in Lake Charles over what they call “arbitrary and unlawful last-minute changes” to the extent of the lease sale. The coalition sued both BOEM and the Department of the Interior, as well as their leaders, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and BOEM Director Elizabeth Klein.
The sales are federal auctions that let companies bid for space to explore and possibly extract oil and natural gas. Bids for the September sale would be largely limited to the Gulf’s western and central regions, with a sliver of blocks available in the Gulf’s eastern region. The available acreage extends more than 200 miles from southeast Louisiana’s coast, according to federal maps.
The reduced area appears to be tied to a settlement that a coalition of environmental groups reached with the Biden administration in July after the coalition sued the National Marine Fisheries Service in 2020. The environmental groups claimed the Trump administration failed to enact adequate safeguards to protect marine species from offshore drilling operations.
In that settlement, which was approved by a federal judge Thursday, BOEM will exclude Rice’s whale habitats from any lease sales that occur while the settlement is in effect. The Rice’s whale is a critically endangered species in the Gulf of Mexico.
“The simple protective measures in this agreement recognize the first rule of holes: when you find yourself in one, stop digging,” said Steve Mashuda, a managing attorney for Earthjustice, which filed the 2020 suit on behalf of Sierra Club, the Center for Biological Diversity, Friends of the Earth, and Turtle Island Restoration Network.
“If we’re going to save Rice’s whales, we need to first stop dropping more oil rigs and more ships in their habitat and making the problem worse,” Mashuda said in a statement.
In their lawsuit, Landry, API and Chevron blasted the “burdensome operating restrictions” that they say more than doubled the size of the now off-limits Rice’s whale area. They also argue the changes contradict the Inflation Reduction Act, which forced the Biden administration to hold at least two lease sales in 2023.
The suit argues Louisiana will lose out on millions of dollars that flow from Gulf drilling operations should the reduced sale scope be allowed to continue.
“Adding insult to injury, BOEM’s decision to adopt the last-minute changes appears to have been developed with environmental groups in conjunction with a lawsuit against a different government agency,” the lawsuit said. “In other words, rather than consult with the stakeholders with whom BOEM is statutorily obligated to confer, BOEM effectively made this decision based on ex parte contacts with a small and hardly disinterested subset of stakeholders.”
Interior officials declined to comment on the lawsuit.
Landry previously led litigation in 2021 that challenged President Joe Biden’s initial executive order that paused federal oil and gas leasing when he first took office. Fossil fuel advocates ultimately won that legal battle and forced a November 2021 lease sale, though they’ve continued to rail the Biden administration for its delays in unveiling a new five-year schedule for oil and gas leasing, as required by federal law.
The September sale is the second of the two sales required by the Inflation Reduction Act. Oil and gas companies offered up roughly $264 million worth of bids in the March sale, the first to happen in more than a year following the legal skirmish.
Six environmental justice groups sued BOEM and the Department of the Interior in an attempt to block the March sale before it even began. The environmental groups and the Biden administration have filed competing motions for summary judgment, though a ruling has yet to be handed down on those motions, court records show.
Those groups argued the Biden administration has failed to properly account for the adverse impact that Gulf drilling has on climate change and coastal communities.
Erika Seiber, a spokesperson for one of the environmental groups, Friends of the Earth, has said the organization isn’t ruling out filing another lawsuit to block the September sale.