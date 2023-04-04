The number of jobs in Louisiana continued to go up in February, and the unemployment rate continued to fall.
The state added 13,600 nonfarm jobs from January, according to figures released Tuesday by the Louisiana Workforce Commission. The numbers are not seasonally adjusted.
There were 1.94 million nonfarm jobs across the state, compared to nearly 1.93 million in January and 1.91 million in February 2022. Louisiana has seen a monthly increase in jobs for seven out of the past eight months, according to the workforce commission.
New Orleans added 5,100 jobs from January. The leisure and hospitality sector added 1,900 jobs over the month, while private education and health services added 1,600 jobs.
Baton Rouge had 2,300 more jobs in February. Heavy and civil engineering construction added 1,800 jobs, while health care and social assistance and professional, scientific and technical services both added 600.
Lafayette had a 1,200-job gain. Private education and health services added 400 jobs, and goods producing was up by 300.
Lake Charles added 700 jobs, with private service jobs accounting for an increase of 500.
Houma-Thibodaux added 1,500 jobs from January, Shreveport-Bossier City increased by 1,000, and Hammond, Monroe and Alexandria all added 800 jobs,
Louisiana’s civilian labor force was nearly 2.03 million in February, up from 2.01 million in January. The number of unemployed people fell slightly, from 75,724 in January to 74,034. That caused the unemployment rate statewide to drop from 3.6% to 3.5%.
The unemployment rates in all of the state’s metro areas either fell from January or was unchanged. New Orleans dropped from 3.7% to 3.6%, Baton Rouge was down from 3.2% to 3.1%, Lake Charles dropped from 3.5% to 3.3%, Hammond fell from 4.3% to 4.1% and Lafayette stayed at 3.4%.