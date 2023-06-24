A person walks down steps with a bag after Hurricane Ida in Grand Isle, La., Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. Property owners with 4-wheel drive vehicles were allowed to return to the island for 12 hour periods on Friday and Saturday to inspect their property, put tarps on roofs and collect belongings. (Photo by Sophia Germer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate) ORG XMIT: BAT2112011213490094