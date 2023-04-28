The company behind a liquefied natural gas project in Lake Charles says it plans to appeal a recent federal decision to deny the firm’s request to extend its deadline to begin LNG shipments from the planned facility.
Lake Charles LNG, owned by Dallas-based Energy Transfer LP, had asked the department in June 2022 to give it until 2028 to begin exporting its product. The site is an LNG import facility that is being converted to an export terminal.
The Department of Energy had already granted Lake Charles LNG an extension in 2020. That decision gave the company until 2025 to start exporting.
However, in an April 21 order, the Department of Energy said Lake Charles LNG had not shown good cause for “an unprecedented second extension” beyond 2025.
In its latest extension request, Lake Charles LNG cited pandemic hardships as reasons for delays in construction and shipments. However, the Department of Energy ruling noted that Venture Global LNG’s Louisiana facilities have moved forward with final investment decisions, or FIDs, in the last few years — a step Lake Charles LNG has yet to take.
“We do not believe that the ‘difficult circumstances’ cited by Lake Charles LNG Export warrant a second extension,” the ruling said.
In a statement, Lake Charles LNG said it will file a request for a rehearing “based on the substantial progress of this project that was not considered” by the department.
“We believe the Department of Energy made a flawed decision related to Lake Charles LNG as it made no effort to ascertain the actual status of the project before making its ruling,” the statement said.
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, which oversees construction of U.S. energy projects, had already granted a similar extension last year for Lake Charles LNG to begin construction.
Environmental advocates, which have long fought against the state’s growing LNG industry, celebrated the Department of Energy’s ruling.
“The Department of Energy announcement to change the way it approves requests by LNG companies to extend deadlines is a step in the right direction towards environmental justice for all,” Roishetta Ozane, founder of The Vessel Project of Louisiana, said in a statement.