JRE Capital has acquired Lake Sherwood Mall and plans to spend more than $2 million to upgrade the shopping center at the intersection of Sherwood Forest and Coursey boulevards.
The Baton Rouge business purchased the shopping center, along with the Shoppes at Bon Carre and the ground lease for Sena Mall in Metairie, from Commercial Properties Realty Trust in a deal that was filed Monday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office. The sale price was $100 “and other good and valuable considerations”.
JRE is a private equity group set up by Donnie Jarreau and Trey Williams that has about 120 local investors in real estate properties. Jarreau has a real estate company that manages and redevelops shopping centers, such as Southdowns, Drusilla Village and Perkins South.
Plans are to give Lake Sherwood the same treatment, Williams said, making improvements and finding a tenant to fill in the vacant anchor in the 146,000-square-foot shopping center. Quarters, a restaurant and entertainment venue, closed in June, leaving a 40,000-square-foot vacancy.
Jarreau Real Estate is working on finding a tenant for the vacancy and hopes to make an announcement in the next few weeks, Williams said. “If we get the tenant we want, it will be very good for the center,” he said.
The situation is a little different in the Shoppes at Bon Carre at 7119 Florida Blvd., Williams said. That property is fully occupied by Dollar Tree and GoAuto Insurance.
Tina Rance, a spokeswoman for Commercial Properties, said the for-profit real estate arm of the Baton Rouge Area Foundation sold the shopping centers as part of an overall strategic plan to get rid of older assets and concentrate on future mixed-use developments.