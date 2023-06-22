A 4.7 acre tract of land off Interstate 10 in Port Allen has been sold and plans are to build several office warehouses on the property.
The site at 2421 Commercial Drive was sold for an undisclosed price in a deal that closed earlier this week. Boulanger Properties LLC of Baton Rouge was the seller and William “Regi” Mullins of Baton Rouge was the buyer.
Ben Graham of Stirling Properties, who represented the seller, said the site offers visibility from the interstate and easy access to La. 415 and La. 1.
Grey Mullins, who represented the buyer, said the plan is to build multiple office warehouses, each about 15,000 square feet. The size and number of the warehouses may change, based on market demand. Work should start on the first spec warehouse in the next three to six months.
Industrial space is in high demand in metro Baton Rouge. Evan Scroggs of NAI/Latter & Blum said at this year’s Trends in Real Estate seminar the vacancy rate for office-warehouse properties fell below 2% in 2022. Because much of the vacant space is obsolete and outdated, Scroggs has said the office warehouse market is “functionally 100%” occupied. This is keeping outside businesses from entering the local market.