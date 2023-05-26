Houston law firm McClenny Moseley and Associates has been accused of a litany of questionable, and potentially illegal, practices in recent months. Now, a group of former employees of an estimating company say their former employers likely conspired with the firm to hike up the value of Hurricane Ida claims by exaggerating damages.
In a lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas, a group of 16 former employees of Global Estimating Services allege that it was created as an “alter ego” to another company, which had invested in and was promised a share of MMA’s fees from hurricane cases.
That other company, Access Restoration Services, an emergency management firm with offices in the U.S. and Canada, also recently filed suit against MMA, alleging it never received the massive returns it was promised on a $3 million investment into funding litigation on behalf of Hurricane Ida victims.
MMA, the complaint states, promised ARS returns up to 572% over the span of 12 months.
Meanwhile, Global Estimating Services itself is also suing the law firm, saying it is owed $9.8 million for inspecting and estimating damages to clients’ properties.
But the former employees question that paying for those services was ever part of the business model.
In their complaint, the former field inspectors say they weren’t aware of any payments ever made to their employer by MMA. Instead, their pay would, at times, come directly from ARS. That company had invested in MMA in December 2021, according to its own court filings. GES, the alleged subsidiary and plaintiffs’ employer, was founded in January 2022.
“ARS set up GES to assist MMA in perpetrating potential fraud against the residential insurers of MMA’s clients,” they concluded, according to the complaint. ARS “was likely using what were in fact inflated in-house property damage estimates for MMA cases to increase the claim values in those cases.”
ARS declined to comment. An email to GES was returned as undeliverable and the company’s website states that the site is “currently under construction”. Emails shared by Texas insurance attorney Steven Badger on LinkedIn appear to show a staff-wide announcement that the company would shut down immediately, dated April 28.
The former employees, who are suing GES for unpaid bonuses and overtime they say they earned while working as field inspectors, used the suit to share their experience of how the company’s final damage assessments were created, questioning the credibility.
Their job was to document damages by taking pictures and taking field notes, they describe in their complaint. Those properties, they note, belonged to MMA clients. That documentation was then handed over to other staff members to create estimates.
But something seemed suspicious, they say.
“GES instructed Plaintiffs to document all damage to the property, regardless of whether the damage was storm-related or not, and to keep their damage scope descriptions uncharacteristically vague,” the complaint reads. They were also prevented from seeing the cases through to an estimate, despite being qualified to do so, they allege.
Having invested in the law firm in return for a share of attorneys fees, as described by ARS in its lawsuit against the firm, higher claim values might spell higher returns, the former employees suggest. In most states, including Texas and Louisiana, it is also illegal for attorneys to share legal fees with non-attorneys.
The lawsuits filed by ARS and GES against the law firm came just as its fall from grace became increasingly public — and lawyers’ fees collected from its cases were likely to dry up.
The firm’s cases have been halted across all federal and state courts in Louisiana and its lead attorney has been temporarily suspended from practice. Its attorneys face millions in sanctions and courts across the state are working to inform clients that they will need new representation to move their claims forward.