David Dismukes, executive director of LSU’s Center for Energy Studies, will retire Friday after a 28-year tenure at the center, the university announced Monday.
Greg Upton, an associate professor of research, has been named interim executive director until a permanent replacement is found.
As executive director, Dismukes helps lead the center’s research efforts and public presentations. The center is known for its studies on the Gulf Coast’s powerful energy and petrochemical sectors, as well as its Louisiana greenhouse gas inventory and its annual Gulf Coast Energy Outlook.
Upton joined the center’s faculty in 2014 as an assistant professor and was promoted to associate professor in 2020. He has coauthored the energy outlook with Dismukes for years and, like Dismukes, is a frequent source for media interviews on Gulf Coast energy.
An LSU news release said Upton will continue the center’s focus on “energy issues of significance to Louisiana.”
This is a developing story. More information to come.