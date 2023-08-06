Turnaround company opens Prairieville location
USA Industries, which manufactures and supplies products used for plant turnarounds and expansions, has opened a location at 38433 W. Airline Drive in Prairieville.
The business will offer a full line of piping isolation and testing products.
The new location will allow Houston-based USA to better serve customers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama and diversify its business by expanding into bioprocessing.
LSU biological engineering team creates advanced wound-healing technology
A team of researchers from LSU Biological Engineering is developing a new wound-healing technology that could be available in the near future.
By injecting a composite made of two types of nanoparticles, wounds healed with minimal scarring.
Philip Jung, an assistant professor at LSU and principal investigator, said researchers think the simple process will significantly improve the rate and fate of wound healing.
Jung and the team, which includes researchers from Texas Children’s Hospital and Baylor College of Medicine, and Inha University in the Republic of Korea are working through the commercialization process with LSU’s Office of Innovation & Technology Commercialization.
The goal is to make the technology as widely available as possible. They are also seeking funding from the National Institutes of Health to further the project and conduct undergraduate student training in tissue engineering for educational and workforce development purposes.
Scotlandville affording housing development now open
The Capstone at Scotlandville, a $23 million affordable housing development, is now open.
The 84-unit development will provide housing for residents along with supportive services such as job training, GED classes and financial wellness training.
The development was built on the site of the Elm Grove Gardens apartments, which were shut down by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development after the agency ruled the property was unsafe for residents. The East Baton Rouge Parish Housing Authority obtained relocation vouchers for the 70 families living in the complex and moved them to better accommodations.
The Banyan Foundation, a nonprofit affordable housing firm from Birmingham, Alabama, is the developer.
Leadership Baton Rouge opens applications for class of 2024
The Baton Rouge Area Chamber is accepting applications for the 2024 class of its Leadership Baton Rouge program
Applications will be accepted through brac.org/leadership until Sept. 29.
The program seeks to train and promote high achievers for positions of voluntary responsibility in the community, provide developing leaders with practical information concerning community issues and assets, establish a communication network among the existing and emerging leaders of the community, and challenge participants to increase their involvement in community affairs.
Candidates are accepted from public and private agencies, corporations, civic and other organizations and individual nominators. Participants are selected by a committee of leadership alumni based on demonstrated leadership ability through career or community achievements, concern for the future of the Baton Rouge area and commitment to the program.