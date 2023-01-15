APEX Technologies acquires Sullivan Computer Services
APEX Technologies of Baton Rouge has acquired Sullivan Computer Services of Gonzales.
The deal provides additional technical and sales talent to APEX and more than 60 new small to medium-sized business clients.
SCS was founded by Jason Sullivan in 2006, The company offers remote and on-site technology support for clients in education, health care, construction and industry.
Ned Fasullo, president of APEX Technologies, said the deal fits in with his company's five year growth plan
“We could not be more excited about this deal as Jason Sullivan is a well-respected name in technology services here in South Louisiana and has built an impressive client list," Fasullo said in a statement.
Sullivan will become director of sales for APEX and lead efforts to recruit and manage sales consultants in New Orleans, Lafayette and greater Houston. The company plans to hire more staff for its Baton Rouge office.
Kia dealership under construction in Covington
Gulf States Real Estate Services and Gulf States Construction Services are developing a new Kia dealership in Covington.
Kevin Szura will be dealer principal for Kia of Covington. Szura owns and operates Happy Kia in Silsbee, Texas, which has been awarded Kia's Top Customer Sales Satisfaction Performance for the past two years.
The dealership will be located at the intersection of Interstate 12 and U.S. 190 and is set to open later this year.