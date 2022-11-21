Los Reyes Mexican Grill has taken over the lease of the former Caliente restaurant and plans to open a second location near the intersection of Lee and Nicholson drives.
The restaurant will spend about $400,000 renovating the building at 1072 W. Lee Drive, said Grey Hammett of The Hammett Group NAI/Latter & Blum Commercial. Hammett and Brandi Chambless handled leasing for the property.
Caliente closed last month after the restaurant and the landlord couldn’t come to an agreement on the lease. But Los Reyes came in and didn’t “miss a beat”, Hammett said.
Plans are to gut the 6,000-square-foot building and remodel the kitchen and dining rooms, while the 3,000-square-foot patio will be demolished and rebuilt. Los Reyes will open the Lee location by mid- to late spring, Hammett said.
Los Reyes opened its 11333 Coursey Blvd. location in early 2017.