Louisiana added 12,800 jobs from March to April, with increases happening in every metro area.
There were 1.96 million total nonfarm jobs in April, according to figures recently released by the Louisiana Workforce Commission, compared to 1.95 million jobs in March. The numbers are not seasonally adjusted.
The additional jobs caused the unemployment rate to fall even further. The statewide unemployment rate was 3.2% in April, compared to 3.3% in March.
New Orleans added 3,500 jobs in April, bringing the total to 568,200. Local government added 1,900 jobs, while private education and health services added 1,600 jobs. Trade, transportation and utilities shed 700 jobs.
Baton Rouge added 2,200 jobs in April, rising to 423,900 nonfarm jobs. There were 1,500 more construction jobs, while health care and social assistance added 600.
Lafayette added 2,000 jobs in April, going up to 204,100. The number of professional and business service jobs increased by 900.
Lake Charles added 600 jobs, with 96,700 in April. There were 300 more service providing jobs in April than March.
Shreveport-Bossier City added 1,100 jobs in April. Houma-Thibodaux added 800, Alexandria increased by 600. Hammond went up by 500 and Monroe saw a 300 job gain.
Louisiana’s civilian labor force was 2.04 million in April, down from nearly 2.05 million in March. The number of unemployed people fell slightly, from 69,496 in March to 67,677.
The unemployment rates in all but one the state’s metro areas fell from March.
New Orleans dropped from 3.4% to 3.3%, Baton Rouge was down from 2.9% to 2.8%, Lafayette dropped from 3.1% to 3%, Hammond dropped from 3.9% to 3.8’% and Lake Charles was unchanged at 3%.