Louisiana added 5,700 jobs from April to May, despite a drop in the number of jobs in metro New Orleans.
There were nearly 1.97 million total nonfarm jobs in May, according to figures released Friday by the Louisiana Workforce Commission, compared to 1.96 million jobs in April. The numbers are not seasonally adjusted.
Baton Rouge added 2,700 jobs in May, going up to 425,900 jobs. The number of professional and business service jobs rose by 1,000, while construction jobs rose by 400.
New Orleans had 1,600 fewer jobs in May than April, dropping down to 567,100. Private education and health services jobs fell by 1,100 during the month, while trade, transportation and utilities and government jobs both fell by 400. The number of leisure and hospitality jobs rose by 1,500.
The number of jobs in Lafayette was unchanged from April to May, holding at 204,000. The number of professional and business service jobs dropped by 300. Construction; trade, transportation and utilities and accommodation and food services all added 200 jobs.
Lake Charles added 100 jobs, with 96,800 in May. There were 200 more leisure and hospitality and accommodation and food services jobs during the month.
Monroe added 800 jobs in May. Shreveport-Bossier City added 500 jobs, Houma-Thibodaux added 200, Alexandria increased by 100 and Hammond was unchanged.
Louisiana’s civilian labor force was 2.02 million in May, down from 2.04 million in April. The number of unemployed people rose, from 67,691 to 82,195.
This caused the statewide unemployment rate to rise to 3.9% in May, compared to 3.2% in April.
The unemployment rates in all of the state’s metro areas rose. New Orleans increased from 3.3% to 4%, Baton Rouge ticked up from 2.8% to 3.4%, Lafayette increased from 3% to 3.7%, Hammond rose from 3.8% to 4.6%, and Lake Charles increased from 3% to 3.6%.