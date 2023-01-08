The Louisiana Bar Foundation will hold its 37th Annual Fellows Gala on April 21 at The National World War II Museum in New Orleans.
This year's honorees are retried U.S. District Judge Richard T. Haik Sr., of Lafayette, who was named distinguished jurist; Leo C. Hamilton, of Breazeale, Sachse & Wilson in Baton Rouge, who was named distinguished attorney; Andrea Beauchamp Carroll, of LSU's Paul M. Hebert Law Center, who was named distinguished professor and Calogero Justice Award Recipient; and U.S. District Judge Ivan L. R. Lemelle, of New Orleans.
The Paton Party will begin at 7 p.m. and the gala will follow at 8 p.m. For information, go to raisingthebar.org/gala.
---
The Home Builders Association of Greater New Orleans recently installed its 2023 senior officers.
Brian Mills of Ronald L. Mills Inc. will serve as president. Shivers Nellon, of Chase Remodeling & Construction Inc., is vice president. Gerald Mire, of Hyman L. Bartolo Jr. Contractors Inc., is treasurer. Marcus Campo, of NOLA Build Construction & Design, is secretary. Kevin Katner, of The Katner Law Firm, is past president.
The association also honored Aimee Vallot, city of Kenner; Zach Smith, Plaquemines Parish; Michael Wich, South Central Planning; Jay Dufour, city of New Orleans; Ron Camarota, Louisiana Department of Insurance; Gillis McCloskey, St. Bernard Parish; and Bess Renfrow-Martin and Maggie Talley, both of Jefferson Parish, for their commitment to the community.