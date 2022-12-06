Louisiana is set to receive up to $113 million in U.S. Treasury funds for loan and venture capital initiatives as part of a $1.5 billion federal allocation for small business investment programs.
Louisiana Economic Development on Tuesday announced that the state’s application for the money had been approved. To receive the full Treasury award, Louisiana will have to hit benchmarks for investing funds in very small businesses, or VSBs, and socially and economically disadvantaged individuals, or SEDIs, according to an LED news release. The purpose of the requirement is to steer capital toward people or businesses who may have had limited access to investment money in the past.
The funds are coming from the State Small Business Credit Initiative, or SSBCI, a federal program created in 2010 to make it easier for small businesses and entrepreneurs to access capital. SSBCI was expanded in 2021 through the American Rescue Plan.
Louisiana was one of seven states to announce an SSBCI award Tuesday. Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Dakota, Oklahoma and Virginia were also granted funds.
Of the $113 million, Louisiana will allocate $91.5 million to venture capital and seed programs. The rest will be used to create a loan guarantee program, a loan participation program and a collateral support program.
“This award of up to $113 million is significant news for our entrepreneurs and small business owners in Louisiana, especially in communities that have historically struggled to attract business capital and investment,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said in a statement. “Small businesses have long been the backbone of our economy in Louisiana, and they bore some of the most challenging economic burdens since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. This program will put substantial federal funding into capital programs for small businesses and entrepreneurs most in need of support in our state.”
A small portion of the money, $5 million, has already been diverted to the Tulane University Innovation Institute for a startup fund dedicated to supporting businesses owned by women and minorities. Tulane is ponying up another $5 million for the effort.
The Tulane initiative will prioritize tech firms owned by women and minorities, and it will offer consulting and networking resources, according to a Tulane news release.
Tulane expects to begin accepting applications for the startup fund in 2023.
“By enveloping these ventures in the Tulane ecosystem and providing comprehensive wrap-around support, we are confident that we’ll be able to foster the entrepreneurial success of underrepresented founders, which will add value and create new opportunities for the broader community,” Kimberly Gramm, Tulane’s chief innovation and entrepreneurship officer, said in a statement.