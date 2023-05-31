Houston-based Enterprise Products Partners has completed an expansion of its Acadian Haynesville Extension pipeline that will add roughly 400 million cubic feet of daily natural gas capacity to the Mississippi River industrial corridor, the company announced Wednesday.
The midstream energy firm said the expansion will increase the Acadian Haynesville Extension’s total natural gas capacity from 2.1 billion cubic feet per day to 2.5 billion cubic feet.
The 275-mile pipeline runs from DeSoto Parish to Assumption Parish. It primarily supplies natural gas feedstocks to industrial customers and power generators around Baton Rouge’s Mississippi River industrial corridor.
The expansion is part of a $3.8 billion slate of capital projects that Enterprise Products Partners is scheduled to complete by the end of the year. Other work this year will include a natural gas liquid fractionator in Chambers County, Texas, and natural gas processing plants in the Midland and Delaware basins.
Company officials declined to disclose the cost for the Acadian Haynesville Extension expansion.
The expansion will also help add supply to Louisiana’s growing liquefied natural gas export market, Enterprise Products Partners officials said.
“Importantly, at a time when it is so challenging to get energy infrastructure projects approved and permitted, this project adds the energy infrastructure necessary to deliver abundant, reliable and affordable natural gas to both domestic and international markets in today’s evolving geopolitical landscape,” Natalie Gayden, senior vice president of Enterprise’s natural gas business, said in a statement.