Louisiana Nursery was one of the businesses that saw its sales boosted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
People were largely confined to their homes for more than a year, and many used that time to spruce up their surroundings. That led to an increase in younger customers at the business, which turned 40 in February.
Louisiana Nursery, which has two locations in Baton Rouge and one in Prairieville, was ranked as the 36th largest independent garden center in the U.S. by Garden Center magazine, with sales of $14.2 million in 2021.
Mitch Mayes, owner and president of Louisiana Nursery, and Benjamin Pecnik, vice president, recently talked about the effects of the pandemic on their business, the new customers it attracted and what the economic outlook is for the rest of the year.
This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
What sort of impact did the COVID-19 pandemic have on your business?
Pecnik: People became a lot more conscious of being eco-friendly, green and eating organic, but also being a little bit more self-sustainable. We had a huge increase in edibles, so anything fruit, vegetables, herbs, things like that. The younger millennial customer is very hyper-focused on indoor house plants and kind of rare tropicals. Just talking with some of my friends who have kind of gotten into it, I think there's a mental health piece that's tied to it. In some way, shape or form, it's therapeutic.
Mayes: If you asked our industry what would be the greatest marketing idea you could ever have, unfortunately it was something like this. Because of everything changing the world, people changed their focus on things. The fact of the matter is plants and doing some yard work tends to usually relax people. Everybody wants a relaxed feeling that makes you feel good. The 20-somethings and even the early 30-somethings that eventually would've been potentially a independent lawn and garden customer, it happened almost overnight. Because people stayed home, home became even more important than it used to be. You can only watch so many Netflix series, play so many games, walk the dog so many times or ride the bike. So one of the things that people obviously turned to more than ever was lawn and garden. Post-COVID, things have settled in. Inflation is definitely taking some toll on people's incomes.
I would think though it's kind of a relatively inexpensive hobby and there's benefits to growing your own herbs.
Mayes: Obviously, there is not a single thing that we sell at our stores that anybody has to buy, you know? My industry has proven it has been a little bit what we call recession-proof. I personally believe for whatever it's worth that we are still headed for a tougher time before we pop back up again. People will stay home more and in turn we get a bigger piece of a smaller pie.
Pecnik: I think a lot of the same behaviors that COVID influenced, I think would be similar to the behaviors that a recession could cause. That's being a little bit tied to home, more conscious about what you're eating and wanting to have a better space.
How does revenue compare to where things were in spring 2019? How much of a percentage increase?
Mayes: Forty percent plus above where we were. In 40 years of existence, 10% to 12% years were our biggest increase. So when you're up 40%, that's pretty historic.
What's kind of the breakdown on customers between people in their 20s and 30s and older people?
Pecnik: Even post-COVID a vast majority of our customers and our revenue come from women that are between 50 and 60.
Taking COVID off of the table, how much has the business changed in 40 years?
Mayes: Plant genetics have changed in the last especially five years. If you took the pure analysis of the plant genetics in the newest series of (woody plants) and tropicals, they are so genetically superior than the ones from 20, 30, 40-plus years ago, it's not even funny. In every aspect you try to evaluate, genetically they are super plants. They were bred to be much better. Besides that, people's yards are getting smaller and smaller. They've been getting smaller for four decades. So in turn, container gardening and vertical gardening and dwarf plants versus plants that get giant has been a trend.
How does your business compete with the national chains?
Mayes: We have incredibly experienced and knowledgeable employees that know lots of stuff. And we have the good stuff, we have premium products for a reasonable price.
How are things shaping up for this year? What sort of forecast do you have?
Pecnik: Currently, we're still well ahead of last year as far as just overall sales. We had an early spring this year and we had freezes all the way up to mid-March last year.
Mayes: We had a record-setting early spring, and I didn't expect it because of that freeze we had in late December. We've leveled off to just below peak COVID levels, and I think we'll probably stay around that. But that's gonna be what I would call a solid year.