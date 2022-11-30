Louisiana’s unemployment rate dropped to 3.1% in October, once again setting a record low as the state added 10,000 jobs month-to-month.
According to preliminary figures released Wednesday by the Louisiana Workforce Commission, the unemployment rate dropped from 3.5% in September, which had previously been tied as the record low. The numbers are not seasonally adjusted.
The number of unemployed people in the state also set a record low in October, coming in at 63,803. That’s down from 73,778 in September.
There were nearly 2.03 million people working in Louisiana in October, up from almost 2.02 million in September. That’s the highest number of employed people in the state since April 2018, the workforce commission said.
There were 1.94 million non-farm jobs in October, up from 1.93 million in September. The figures are not seasonally adjusted.
The New Orleans metro area added 4,600 jobs month-to-month, a 0.8% gain that bumped the total number of jobs up to 566,100. Leisure and hospitality added 1,500 jobs, while professional, scientific and technical services added 1,300 and education and health services added 1,200. Construction dropped 1,200 jobs.
Baton Rouge had a gain of 2,100 jobs in October, a 0.5% increase that brought the total up to 402,500 jobs. Education and health services increased by 800 jobs, while leisure and hospitality added 400 jobs and government also added 400. Specialty trade contractors dropped 300 jobs.
Lafayette added 800 jobs month-to-month and the area now has 203,400 non-farm jobs. Education and health services added 500, while accommodation and food services added 300. Construction dropped 200 jobs.
All of the state’s other metro areas saw job gains. Shreveport-Bossier City added 1,200 jobs in October, Monroe increased 900, Alexandria gained 500, Houma-Thibodaux went up by 300 and Lake Charles and Hammond both added 200.
Unemployment fell in all of the state’s metro areas. Baton Rouge went from 3.2% to 2.7%, Lafayette fell from 3.2% to 2.8%, Lake Charles also dropped from 3.2% to 2.8%, Houma-Thibodaux declined from 3.4% to 2.9%, New Orleans dropped from 3.8% to 3.3%, and Hammond dropped from 4.3% to 3.7%.