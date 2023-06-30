The Louisiana Department of Insurance will hold a public hearing in August about a preliminary step for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana’s pending sale to Elevance Health, the state agency announced Friday.
The two-day hearing will take place on Aug. 21 and 22 at the Department of Insurance, located at 1702 N. Third St. in Baton Rouge, according to a news release. Both sessions will start at 10 a.m.
The hearing is being held to determine whether Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana will be allowed to convert from a mutual insurance company to a stock insurance company. If that conversion is approved, the state will hold another public hearing on Elevance Health’s pending purchase of Blue Cross.
Members of the public will be allowed to comment on the Blue Cross conversion. The meeting will also be streamed online. Details for the stream will be released at a later date.
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana is the state’s largest insurer with more than 1.9 million policyholders. It would be the 15th state-run Blue Cross plan to join Elevance Health, formerly known as Anthem.
Officials with the insurer have said policyholders should expect their plans to continue without changes until the time being.
The transaction is valued at $3.5 billion, according to documents Blue Cross has filed with the department of insurance. Blue Cross has said it plans to distribute about $180 million from the proceeds of the sale among nearly 95,000 eligible members.
Not all of the people who are covered by Blue Cross are eligible for payments. For example, a business may have a policy with the company and be eligible, but the employees covered under the policy might not be.
The sale is expected to create a $3 billion private foundation, known as the Accelerate Louisiana Initiative, that will aim to address health inequities in Louisiana.