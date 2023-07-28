Louisiana’s job totals fell slightly from May to June, though the state’s tally is higher than it was a year ago, according to statistics released Friday by the Louisiana Workforce Commission. Meanwhile, the statewide unemployment rate crept upward.
Louisiana had 1,956,000 jobs in June, a 7,500-job drop from the 1,963,500 tally in May. A 10,300-job decline in service-providing jobs fueled much of the deficit. The figures are not seasonally adjusted.
Meanwhile, the state still has 53,300 more jobs in June than it did in the same month last year, LWC figures show.
Of the nine major metro areas tracked by the LWC, all but three posted job losses from May to June. Alexandria’s total did not change, while Lake Charles added 800 jobs and Shreveport-Bossier gained 300.
Baton Rouge endured the largest May-to-June fall at 4,700 jobs. New Orleans was second with a 1,500-job loss. No other state metro area’s decrease was larger than 600.
On the flip side, all nine metro areas added jobs from June 2022 to June 2023. The largest was Baton Rouge, with 17,600 jobs added in that span, followed by New Orleans with 11,900 new jobs.
The state’s unemployment rate has inched up slightly from the historic lows it reached toward the end of last year. It grew from 3.9% in May to 4.4% in June, just below the 4.5% rate posted in June 2022. The U.S. unemployment rate was 3.8% in June of this year, according to figures from the LWC that are not seasonally adjusted.
All nine major metros saw their unemployment rates increase, though the largest jump was Hammond’s 0.8 percentage point increase from 4.6% in May to 5.4% in June.
Baton Rouge and Lake Charles led the way with 4% unemployment rates in June. Lafayette was right behind with a 4.1% unemployment rate. New Orleans posted a 4.5% rate, while Shreveport-Bossier City’s rate was 4.6%.