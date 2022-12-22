Louisiana’s unemployment rate dropped below 3% in November, as the state added 11,300 jobs month-to-month.
According to preliminary figures released Thursday by the Louisiana Workforce Commission, the unemployment rate dropped from 3.1% in October to 2.9.%. The numbers are not seasonally adjusted.
This is the fourth time this year the statewide unemployment rate either set a new record low or tied the existing record low
The number of unemployed people in the state also set a record low in November, coming in at 61,754. That’s down from 63,771 in October.
There were 2.04 million people working in Louisiana in November, up from almost 2.03 million in October.
Where the jobs came from
The New Orleans metro area added 2,500 jobs month-to-month, a 0.4% gain that bumped the total number of jobs up to 568,900. Retail added 1,700 jobs, while transportation, warehousing and utilities added 900. Restaurants and bars shed 400 jobs.
Baton Rouge had a gain of 2,400 jobs in November, a 0.6% increase that brought the total up to 406,400 jobs. Trade, transportation and utilities increased by 1,000 jobs, while construction added 900 jobs. Professional and business services dropped 600 jobs.
Lafayette added 1,000 jobs month-to-month and the area now has 204,600 non-farm jobs. Trade, transportation and utilities added 400, while health care and social assistance added 200. Manufacturing dropped 200 jobs.
Unemployment fell in all of south Louisiana’s metro areas. Baton Rouge went from 2.7% to 2.6%, Lafayette fell from 2.8% to 2.7%, Lake Charles ] dropped from 2.8% to 2.7%, Houma-Thibodaux declined from 2.9% to 2.8%, New Orleans dropped from 3.3% to 3.1%, and Hammond dropped from 3.7% to 3.6%.