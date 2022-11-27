Ten students in the Rucks Department of Management at LSU's E. J. Ourso College of Business have been named Rucks Fellows.
Thr students were selected by faculty and represent the highest level of academic achievement among senior management majors in any of the department’s concentrations. To qualify, a student must have a grade-point average in the top 10 of all graduating seniors in the management curriculum.
The students selected for the 2022-23 Rucks Fellows class are:
Maxwell Bond of New Orleans
Kylan Borskey of Baton Rouge
Rylie Brown of Baton Rouge
Lauren Craig of Baton Rouge
Dane Eastman of Kingwood, Texas
Andrew Gallmann of Baton Rouge
John Heimendinger of Franklin, Tennessee
Ashley Laughlin of Dallas
Cody Pech of Raceland
Isiah Travis of New Orleans.
----
Tomeka Watson-Bryant, general manager of the New Orleans Public Belt Railroad, was honored as one of Railway Age’s 2022 Women in Rail.
Watson-Bryant, who became general manager in June, was one of 23 honorees recognized for their leadership, innovation and accomplishments in the railroading industry.
She is a second-generation railroader, with experience on the operations and commercial side.