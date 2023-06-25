Baton Rouge
Keena Arbuthnot has been named as the first vice president and chief data officer for LSU.
Arbuthnot will serve as LSU’s chief data strategist and provide leadership for the effective use of data for reporting, analysis and insights.
She has been a member of the LSU faculty since 2007, when she started as an assistant professor of education. Since then, Arbuthnot has served as an associate vice president in the university's Office of Research and Economic Development, a special adviser on COVID-19 response and a special adviser to the president of LSU.
She earned a bachelor's in mathematics from the University of Central Missouri and a master’s and a doctorate in educational psychology from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.
NEW ORLEANS
Avril Habetz has been named managing partner of Northwestern Mutual-Louisiana and Mississippi.
She has been with Northwestern Mutual since 2007, rising from working as an executive assistant to most recently serving as district director of New Orleans.
In her new role, Habetz will oversee eight district offices in Louisiana and Mississippi.
She earned a bachelor's from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and a master's in business administration from the University of New Orleans.
--
Tiffany Murdock has been named as the next system vice president and chief nursing officer at Ochsner Health, effective later this summer.
Murdock will set the strategy and vision for the organization’s nursing practice and lead the organization’s more than 9,000 nurses. She joins Ochsner’s leadership team after eight years at Singing River Health System, where she has served since 2022 as its first female chief executive officer.
She earned a bachelor's in registered nursing and a master's of science in nursing from Jacksonville University, a master's in business administration in health care administration from the University of Phoenix and a doctorate in public health executive leadership from the University of San Francisco.
--
Hayne Rainey has joined Beuerman Miller Fitzgerald as senior public relations and public affairs adviser.
Rainey has more than 15 years of experience in public affairs and strategic communications, serving as a spokesperson and adviser to former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu and as a public information officer for the Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority during the BP oil spill recovery.
AROUND LOUISIANA
Chip Kline will be joining the staff of GIS Engineering as vice president of government programs and policy, effective July 5.
Kline has more than 20 years of local, state and federal government experience, including spending the past five years as chair of the Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority. During his tenure as chair, the CPRA constructed or initiated construction on the largest coastal restoration and hurricane protection projects in its history.