An LSU-led team of universities, colleges, government agencies and businesses is a finalist for a $160 million federal grant that would support energy transition and decarbonization across Louisiana’s industrial corridor.
The consortium, which calls itself Engine for Louisiana Innovation and Transition of Energy (ELITE) was announced Wednesday as one of 34 finalists for the National Science Foundation Engine award. The NSF plans to select five proposals this fall for the grant funds. The money would be paid out over 10 years, with each awardee receiving $15 million for the first two years.
The ELITE proposal also includes Louisiana Economic Development, the Louisiana Department of Natural Resources, Southern University, the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, Tulane University, the Louisiana Community and Technical College System, ExxonMobil, Shell, Baker Hughes and the Baton Rouge Area Chamber.
The goal of ELITE is to support cutting-edge research, grow energy-specific workforce development initiatives and accelerate energy-related technology commercialization through directed incubation, small business support and entrepreneurial training.
“Louisiana has long been an energy leader with more than 250,000 skilled workers in the oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical industries,” Robert Twilley, LSU vice president of research and economic development, said in a statement. “Energy transition and sustainability efforts are a generational opportunity to educate and retain skilled workers, protect our communities and industries and create unparalleled opportunities for Louisiana.”
The finalists who are not selected for an engine award may be considered for a $1 million NSF Engine Development award.