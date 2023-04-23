Baton Rouge
Robert Twilley has been named vice president for research and economic development at LSU.
Twilley has been serving as interim vice president since October. He is the founder and former director of the LSU Coastal Sustainability Studio and has been a professor in the Department of Oceanography & Coastal Sciences for nearly two decades. He also served as the vice president for research at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and as executive director of Louisiana Sea Grant.
He earned a bachelor's and a master's in biology from East Carolina University, a doctorate in in systems ecology from the University of Florida, and conducted post-doctoral studies in coastal oceanography at the University of Maryland.
New Orleans
Jarred Adams has been hired as director of health, safety and environment for T. Parker Host.
Adams has more than a decade of experience with environmental, health and safety including director positions at LabMar Ferry Services, Hornbeck Offshore and Marquette Transportation Company.
He earned a master's in business administration from the University of New Orleans.
---
Sharyn R. Booker is now director of development at the New Orleans Culinary & Hospitality Institute.
Booker will be responsible for fundraising efforts that support NOCHI’s culinary and hospitality training programs. She previously served as donor relations associate at the Greater New Orleans Foundation, development manager for the New Orleans Center for the Creative Arts Foundation and as development assistant at The NOCCA Institute.
--
Ryan Gootee General Contractors has hired the following employees:
Brandon Hebert, project engineer
Opey Davis, project superintendent
Blake Stabenow, estimator.
In addition, Patrick Thomas was promoted from senior project manager to project executive.
--
St. Bernard Memorial Funeral Home & Gardens has made the following new hires:
Kimberly Santa Marina, family service counselor
Tam Nguyen-Cao, family service counselor
Lauren Dorsey, cemetery administrator.
--
Frank Recio has been promoted to executive vice president operations and technology for Pan-American Life Insurance Group.
Recio will focus on leveraging technology and innovation in Pan-American's corporate and business operations, including policyholder services and processes. He recently served as senior vice president international business technology and operations.