Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center. An analysis by the Lake, released Monday, said the partnership with LSU has helped grow the hospital’s annual economic impact to $2.6 billion, a jump of $1.5 billion over the last decade. The analysis also says the Lake’s impact should grow to $3.8 billion by 2030 and that the partnership has spurred an additional 5,856 jobs and $61.3 million in state and local taxes since 2013.