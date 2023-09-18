A decade after its inception drew a tidal wave of public scrutiny, officials from Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, LSU and the state say their public-private partnership is as strong as ever and has made health care better in Baton Rouge.
Leaders from all three parties gathered at Our Lady of the Lake on Monday to trumpet what they said are the accomplishments of the partnership, which was finalized in 2013 amid then-Gov. Bobby Jindal’s push to privatize health care for the state’s lower-income patients.
Among many other facets, the partnership shifted LSU’s medical education programs from Earl K. Long Medical Center, which closed in April 2013, to Our Lady of the Lake. The hospital eventually absorbed all of Earl K. Long’s operations.
Through the partnership, state and hospital leaders also set goals of establishing a Level I trauma center at the Lake and a 24-hour health clinic near the old Earl K. Long site. The Lake reached Level I status last year, and the 24-hour health clinic eventually opened an emergency room in 2017.
An analysis commissioned by the Lake, released Monday, said the partnership has helped grow the hospital’s annual economic impact to $2.6 billion, a jump of $1.5 billion over the last decade. The analysis also says the Lake’s impact should grow to $3.8 billion by 2030 and that the partnership has spurred an additional 5,856 jobs and $61.3 million in state and local taxes since 2013.
“I cannot tell you how much this impact has meant to the community of Baton Rouge,” said Dr. Catherine O’Neal, the Lake’s chief medical officer and an associate professor at LSU Health Sciences Center. “Our care is better. Our care of all patients is better. Not only is our care better, but it is top tier.”
Our Lady of the Lake was the first hospital to sign a public-private partnership with the state. Eight others followed under Jindal’s push.
Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne, who serves as the state’s budget chief and was lieutenant governor when the Lake deal was signed, acknowledged there was uncertainty surrounding how the arrangement would work. He said a “critical” step was the Lake’s construction of the nearby Airline Highway clinic to help address north Baton Rouge’s health care inequities once Earl K. Long closed.
“All of (these partnerships) were challenges, frankly, because you were converting existing facilities or you were replacing existing facilities with private partners, many of whom were in the business of making money,” Dardenne said in a speech Monday.
“But this entire process has been one of tremendous collaboration between the state and, in this case in Baton Rouge, LSU and in other locations where LSU is, and particularly with our partners at the Lake,” he added.
In an interview after his speech, Dardenne said he is confident in the strength of the partnership moving forward, even with a new governor taking over next year. He noted that none of the seven major gubernatorial candidates have said they will spike the Medicaid expansion that Gov. John Bel Edwards enacted right after taking office in 2016. Edwards made the move to help expand care access for low-income patients who were once cared for by the state charity hospital system that Jindal shuttered.
“No matter who the governor is, and no matter what the Legislature looks like, I think this is a delivery system that is here to stay,” Dardenne said. “It has worked. It has been financially beneficial. It’s not inexpensive, but it has provided quality health care and it has enabled a wonderful public-private partnership between the partner hospitals and the state. I don’t worry that it’s going to somehow unwind.”
Two of the leaders on hand Monday — Lake President Chuck Spicer and LSU President William Tate — were not in Louisiana when the deal was struck in 2013. However, both Spicer and Tate hailed the coalition as a special relationship.
Spicer, who took over the Lake in 2022, said he managed similar partnerships at previous stops in Texas and Oklahoma. But he called the LSU arrangement “uniquely different” because of the Lake’s relationship with LSU and the state.
“It’s not a piece of paper. It’s not a contract,” Spicer said. “It is a living partnership that is about making the state better and healthier.”
Tate, who became LSU’s president in 2021, said the pact has led to a “robust enterprise” of medical education and research partnerships and has promoted innovative medical advances.
Tate also recalled when Grambling football player Jaquavis Richmond was sent to the Lake after he was injured in a Sept. 9 game against LSU in Tiger Stadium. Tate said he later visited Richmond at the Lake.
“The support that young man was being provided here from a surgical point of view and just deep care while he was very much in a state of duress speaks to the power of the partnership,” Tate said. “It’s more than just almost $3 billion. It’s about people.”