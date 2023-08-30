Amid a university-wide push to enhance its energy research, LSU has picked a North Carolina-based scholar with academic, government and business experience to lead its Institute for Energy Innovation.
Bradley “Brad” Ives, who since 2022 has served as executive director of the Center for the Environment at Catawba College in North Carolina, will join LSU in October, the university said Wednesday.
He will take the executive director reins from Rhoman Hardy, a former Shell Gulf Coast executive who was leading the institute on an interim basis. Hardy will stay on the institute’s advisory board.
Ives has experience working with traditional oil and gas companies as well as companies in emerging energy technologies, LSU said.
Ives co-founded Credo ESG Solutions Inc., a company that specializes in environmental, social and governance consulting for investment firms and companies, according to his Catawba College biography. He has also served as chief policy officer at Strata Solar and worked on a North Carolina COVID-19 task force that studied how to produce more personal protection equipment locally.
From 2015 to 2019, Ives was the chief sustainability officer for the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he earned his bachelor’s and law degree.
He also served as North Carolina’s assistant secretary for natural resources from 2013 to 2015, pushing for policies that led to the state’s first wind farm. About 30 years before that, he helped write Shell Chemicals’ mission statement, according to LSU.
The Institute for Energy Innovation was formed last year thanks to a $25 million donation from Shell.
“Whether it’s pipelines or working offshore or refining, we still need the same expertise to transport and sequester carbon dioxide, produce hydrogen, build wind farms and refine biofuels — it’s the same type of job, same type of people,” Ives said in a statement. “It’s just the source that is different, and we have to pivot. The bipartisan infrastructure law, the bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act and the Inflation Reduction Act are bringing huge economic opportunities to Louisiana. To be a winner, we must develop the energy jobs of the future.”
Ives’ hire comes as LSU continues to expand its clean energy research portfolio.
Beyond the energy institute, LSU unveiled the nation’s first carbon capture curriculum earlier this year. It is also partnering with GNO Inc. on the organization’s H2theFuture initiative, which aims to create a “green” hydrogen corridor in Louisiana. “Green” hydrogen is a form of the industrial chemical created using renewable energy instead of traditional fossil fuels.
The university also won a federal grant this month for a $4.9 million study into direct air capture, a process that pulls carbon dioxide directly from the atmosphere before it is either sequestered underground or siphoned for other industrial purposes.
“LSU is taking the lead to propel Louisiana’s positioning in the energy transition, ensuring that our state’s economy and job market remain strong during this critical period,” LSU President William F. Tate said in a statement. “Securing Brad as the leader of our Institute for Energy Innovation enhances our ability to make real progress in an area integral to our Scholarship First Agenda.”