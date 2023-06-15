At the end of Gourrier Avenue, a stone’s throw from Alex Box Stadium, LSU researchers are working on a new tool that could transform the industry for a microscopic organism: algae.
Maria Teresa Gutierrez-Wing, assistant professor of research at the LSU AgCenter, and former LSU Professor Jin-Woo Choi were awarded a patent in November for a self-powered light that aims to boost production of algae in large water tanks at repositories. The two formed a startup business in 2017 called Envirotronics, housed at LSU’s Innovation Park business incubator, to push the device toward mass production in the near future.
Work on the light is continuing at LSU’s Aquatic Germplasm and Genetic Resources Center on Gourrier Avenue. Gutierrez-Wing said she and Choi are exploring ways to make the light smaller so more of them can be used in algae tanks. Choi left the university last year but is still involved in the light’s production.
Algae is a photosynthetic organism that needs plenty of light to grow, and there are hundreds of thousands of algae variants that need different amounts of light. However, traditional lighting methods for large algae tanks are costly and inefficient. The two researchers, and LSU officials, hope the self-powered device can lower electricity expenses for the industry while simultaneously boosting algae growth by delivering more light to the bottom of the tall tanks.
They’re also hoping to tap into a global algae market that ranges anywhere from $4 billion to $20 billion, according to LSU estimates. Algae has a wide variety of uses, including feedstock for aquatic life and production of pigments and health supplements, such as Omega-3 fatty acids. It can also be used for some renewable fuels and biodegradable plastics, said Andrew Maas, associate vice president for research and technology transfer and director of LSU’s Office of Innovation and Technology Commercialization.
“It’s a very open market with respect to the chemicals that you can produce from algae,” Gutierrez-Wing said.
The patent is part of LSU’s push to move more faculty inventions toward market commercialization. Gutierrez-Wing and Choi’s work was powered by LSU’s Leverage Innovation for Tech Transfer Fund, or LIFT2, as well as federal seed funding from the Small Business Technology Transfer Program. LSU also shepherded the self-powered lights through the patent process.
“When you have a new invention that comes out of the research of the university, patenting it and commercializing it can have better impacts than just writing university papers about it,” Maas said.
How it works
The researchers have been working on the light since 2013 and obtained an initial patent for it several years ago. They’ve since modified the light, which led to the new patent in November.
The light is a plastic sphere, no more than a few inches in diameter, that contains a host of electronic components.
The parts include LEDs powered by an internal generator, which makes electricity by rubbing two materials of differing properties against each other, Gutierrez-Wing said. The motion of the water in the tanks induces friction between the two materials, which then generates energy. The frequency and duration of the light emitted from the device can be controlled to deliver varying amounts for the differing species’ needs.
Standard lighting systems can involve exposing tanks to sunlight or artificial light that hopefully will reach the bottom of the tank, where algae typically lives, Gutierrez-Wing said.
Some tanks also have churning systems to bring algae to the top of the tank to expose it to more light. The problem with the churning systems, Gutierrez-Wing said, is the height of the tanks has to be limited so algae can be brought to the surface more easily.
Gutierrez-Wing said she and Choi decided to try putting a light inside the tank so the height limit would no longer be a problem, which would allow for more water in a tank and, in turn, greater algae production.
At first they tried battery-powered lights. The results were fine, Gutierrez-Wing said. But they realized they’d still have to change the batteries.
“So we decided, ‘What if we put a generator in the ball that will make use of the movement of the water to generate the energy and then light the light when the capacitor is charged enough?” she said.
About 80 of the lights have been produced so far. There’s no specific timeline yet for mass production, though Gutierrez-Wing said she hopes that stage will come shortly after researchers find a way to make the light smaller.
“I think that we’d have an active commercialization so it doesn’t stay on the shelf,” she said joking.