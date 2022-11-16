Louisiana should gain back 3,500 upstream oil and gas jobs by mid-2023, but natural gas prices along the Gulf Coast should remain elevated, compared to pre-2022 levels, despite expected increases in production, according to an LSU report released Wednesday.
The state lost 8,700 jobs in the upstream oil and gas sector because of COVID-19, according to the 2023 Gulf Coast Energy Outlook from LSU’s Center for Energy Studies. Louisiana has gained back about 2,500 of those jobs so far.
Texas, meanwhile, lost 83,000 jobs in that sector but should gain 12,200 upstream jobs by the second quarter of 2023.
"It is important to note that although employment is expected to increase over the forecast horizon, these model results are not anticipating employment in either state to reach pre-COVID levels over the forecast horizon," the report said.
Oil prices, which have hovered around the $80 to $90 per barrel range the last month, should stay closer to the $80 per barrel range in 2023 as futures prices continue to fall, according to the report.
Meanwhile, natural gas prices could fall from $5.50 per MMBtu in 2023 to $4.70 in 2024, though the fossil fuel commodity is still about $1.40 per MMBtu higher than projections from before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February.
Gulf Coast crude oil production for 2022 should end up around 9 million barrels per day, an increase from 7.7 million in 2020 and 7.8 million in 2021. By 2032, Gulf Coast oil production is forecasted to reach 11.7 million barrels per day.
For natural gas, Gulf Coast production should land somewhere around 53 billion cubic feet per day for 2022, up from 44.4 billion in 2020 and 46.5 billion in 2021. By 2032, Gulf Coast natural gas production should reach above 68 billion cubic feet per day.
“As with prior years, there is plenty of oil in the ground to sustain a decade of production growth,” the report said.
Global energy demand should lead to an increase in U.S. exports of crude oil and natural gas, according to the report However, demand could be hindered by a recession induced by rising interest rates to combat inflation.
Price increases for all energy commodities, particularly crude oil and natural gas, have been a significant driver of inflation this year. The LSU report notes that the energy component of the Consumer Price Index jumped by 24% over the year from August 2021.
In February, West Texas Intermediate crude oil was trading around $90 per barrel and natural gas was around $6 per million British thermal units. After Russia invaded Ukraine, those prices skyrocketed to $120 per barrel and $9 per MMBtu.
It is “not unlikely” that energy commodity prices will remain elevated because of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, “which shows no sign of ending soon,” the report said. Meanwhile, trade flows of energy commodities have adjusted because of sanctions on Russian fossil fuels, and a recent announcement of curtailed oil production by OPEC+ hasn’t resulted in a near-term price spike in crude oil yet.
“The GCEO continues to take the view that long-run energy demand growth will lead to increased U.S. energy exports, especially to the growing developing world,” the report said. “Without this international demand growth alongside the growth of domestic oil and gas production due to the advent of shale production, the industrial expansion we have seen in the Gulf Coast region would not have been possible.”
A “perfect storm” is driving inflation, according to the report: an economy operating at full employment, which is leading to workforce issues; high energy prices pushed by industry challenges and geopolitical tensions; and federal stimulus money that added “copious levels of funding into an already ‘hot’ economy.” However, price increases have slowed a bit, the report noted.
Supply chain issues driven by lingering pandemic disruptions, employment challenges, sanctions on Russia and enduring Trump-era trade policies with China are still hampering the industry, the report said.
Meanwhile, decarbonization — the energy sector’s ongoing, lengthy transition away from carbon-inducing fossil fuels — presents both a challenge and opportunity for Gulf Coast, the report said.
About $175 billion in new energy manufacturing investments have been lined up for the Gulf Coast through 2030. About $121 billion of that money has been steered toward Louisiana, or 69% of the total. The Gulf Coast is also preparing for $116 billion in liquefied natural gas investments, most of which is set for Louisiana.
Further new energy investments could be on the horizon with $386 billion set aside in the Inflation Reduction Act for clean energy incentives for renewable investments, carbon capture projects, electric vehicle infrastructure and much more.
“Industrial decarbonization can also lead to competitive advantages for Gulf Coast industries, particularly if trade policies and global tariffs become tied to environmental attributes,” the report said.