BRAC announces class for minority business accelerator
The second class in the Baton Rouge Area Chamber's Drive Minority Business Accelerator, powered by ExxonMobil, has been named.
Twelve minority-owned businesses, with a total of about $26.4 million in annual revenue and 155 employees, make up the class.
Members are:
- Paola Alvarado, CORE Boiler & Mechanical Services
- Ross Armstrong, 4th FLR Creative Agency
- LaMiesa Bonton, Bonton Associates
- Wendy Green Daniels, Beechwood Residential
- Kellen Francis, CodeGig
- Kodi Guillory, Sustainable Design Solutions
- Sherilyn Hayward, Leroy's LipSmack'n Lemonade
- Quinlan Motley, 1-800 Radiator & AC
- Lamont Roach, LTR HOLDINGS/WOLF DISPOSALS
- Derrick Smith, Luxury Lawn & Landscape
- Renita W. Thomas, In Loving Arms Pediatric Day HealthCare
- Achilles Williams, Caerus Advisors
The class will meet monthly through July.
LaPorte CPAs & Business Advisors acquire Houston firm
LaPorte CPAs & Business Advisors has acquired Gomez & Company, a full-service certified public accounting firm in Houston.
Gomez's client base includes nonprofit organizations, charter schools and those in the energy industry. Eric E. Bosch, LaPorte president and CEO, said those clients dovetail with his firm's industry groups.
Benjamin Gomez, president/owner, has assumed a key leadership role with LaPorte.
The acquisition gives LaPorte more than 190 employees and revenues of about $35 million.
LSU to hold seminar on how to start a food business
The LSU AgCenter Food Innovation Institute, FOODii, will host an online seminar on how to start a food business from 11 a.m. to noon Friday.
The seminar will give a step-by-step presentation on starting a food business and joining the AgCenter FOODii incubator program.
FOODii is a resource center where entrepreneurs can start a food business, process foods, receive technical and marketing assistance, and benefit from expert advice and research on food safety and food sustainability.
Registration is $30. To register, go to bit.ly/FOODiiSeminar.
Southern Ag Center to hold small farmers conference
The Southern University Agricultural Research and Extension Center will hold its 12th annual Louisiana Small Farmers Conference on Sept. 27-29 at the Randolph Riverfront Center in Alexandria.
The three-day conference will include a farm tour and sessions dedicated to agriculture, farm funding, livestock, business and products for the marketplace. A pitch competition for farm products will also be held.
The conference has historically been held in Baton Rouge, but officials wanted to take the event on the road to highlight other regions in Louisiana.
Registration is $100 for farmers and $150 for general attendees. To register, go to bit.ly/45hu4fP or contact Brian Phillips at brian_phillips@suagcenter.com.