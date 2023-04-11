LWCC has declared a $115.5 million dividend for 2022 that will be distributed to the nearly 20,000 Louisiana businesses that have policies with the private workers’ compensation insurance company.
All of the payments will be mailed on or before April 28.
Over the past 20 years, LWCC has returned $1.25 billion in dividend payments to policyholders. The company said this year's dividend payments are the largest in its history.
The dividends paid out to policyholders come from premiums collected that were not spent on claims and the earnings from LWCC’s investments. Because the policyholders are owners of the company, they share the financial rewards.