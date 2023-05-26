Friday was the last day of work for about 55 employees at the Maximus call center in Bogalusa, the second layoff in five months at the facility, which provides customer relations services for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Maximus blamed the layoffs on lower than expected staff turnover at the center. About 155 employees have been let go since the start of the year, the company said. After Friday’s layoffs, the call center will have about 550 employees.
“Whenever we make staffing decisions, we make it a priority to treat all our people with respect and sensitivity. To that end, we coordinate with other Maximus programs where positions may be available for impacted employees,” the company said in a statement. Maximus noted after the first round of layoffs, it helped more than 50 affected employees find other jobs with the company.
Maximus operates 10 call centers across the country; they handle customer service questions as part of a $5.5 billion contract with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
The layoffs caused employees at the Bogalusa call center to hold a protest earlier this week. There have been strikes at protests at the call center in recent months from workers demanding fair pay and paid sick leave, and the Communications Workers of America has been working with some employees to organize a union.
Jalisa Peters of Bogalusa said she is getting laid off Friday. Peters said she was notified when she came back to the call center on May 16. Other affected employees received calls that they were being laid off a few days earlier.
“I’m a little disappointed,” she said. “It is a job, but I was kind of starting to enjoy it.” Peters said she has applied on her own for remote jobs with Maximus, but the company did not approach her about any openings.
Peters said she started working for Maximus in July. But workers who have been with the company for years were upset about the layoffs, because they would drop down a seniority tier even if they took another job with Maximus.