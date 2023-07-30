Camille Bryant, a member of McGlinchey Stafford, has been named vice chair of outreach for the Leadership Council on Legal Diversity.
Bryant practices in the firm's Labor and Employment practice group in New Orleans. She serves on the Louisiana Board of Ethics and is past president of the Greater New Orleans Chapter of the Louis A. Martinet Legal Society and the New Orleans Association for Women Attorneys.
--
Walthena Gosa and Matthew Walton have been named to the board of Open Health Care Clinic.
Gosa is a licensed marriage and family therapist and program manager with Healthy Blue.
Walton is an administrator at Zachary Manor Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. He previously served as a board member for Trinity Health Centers in Winnfield.
--
Christopher DellaFranco has been selected as a member of the Committee of 100 for Economic Development.
DellaFranco is the operations manager for the ExxonMobil Product Solutions Baton Rouge Refinery. He started working for ExxonMobil in 2002 as a mechanical engineer at the Chalmette Refinery.
He earned a bachelor's in mechanical engineering from Pennsylvania State University and a master's in business administration from Tulane University.
--
Leodrey Williams has been named chancellor emeritus of the Southern University Ag Center.
Williams was the first chancellor of the Ag Center, which was formed in 2001. He held the position until 2015.
He started his career in agriculture as a county agent for LSU Cooperative Extension in 1965. He joined the staff at Southern in 1972, when the school started its own extension office.
Williams held several jobs with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, serving on national and international committees and as a consultant in extension education in Sierra Leone and Ethiopia.
He earned a bachelor's in vocational agriculture education from Southern and a master's in extension education and a doctorate in extension education/administration, both from LSU.
--
Kristie McMath-Hebert was named chairwoman of the Louisiana Automobile Dealers Association.
McMath-Hebert, dealer/operator of Arceneaux Ford in New Iberia, is the first woman elected to head the LADA Board of Directors.
She is a third-generation auto dealer. Her father, Tommy McMath, is chair of the LADA Self-Insurers' Trust Fund Board of Trustees.